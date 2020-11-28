PM's visit will give morale boost to Bharat Biotech: TDP chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Genome Valley in Hyderabad will serve as a strong motivation for Bharat Biotech to make the Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, said Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-11-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 23:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Genome Valley in Hyderabad will serve as a strong motivation for Bharat Biotech to make the Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, said Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday. In a statement here, the TDP chief thanked the Prime Minister for his motivational visit to the expert teams in Genome Valley as a whole and extended his greetings to the scientists and officials who were making all efforts to turn the facility into a global biotech hub.
"Today, Mr Naidu's dream came true with Bharat Biotech housed in Genome Valley making strong efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccine and help the country in its hour of a health crisis. Many international companies started the research and development and created huge employment opportunities in Genome Valley over the years," said the party's statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited facilities in three cities to review the development and manufacturing process of COVID-19 vaccines and get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges, and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.
Apart from Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, he visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune. (ANI)
