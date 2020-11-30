Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian PM Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms despite huge protests

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday resisted calls for the repeal of farm reforms that have ignited the biggest protests by farmers in years around the national capital, saying they were being misled and that deregulation would benefit them. Thousands of people from the big farming state of Punjab were camped out on the outskirts of Delhi for a fifth day demanding that they be allowed to stage protests in the city centre against the new laws that open up India's tightly regulated farm produce market.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:18 IST
Indian PM Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms despite huge protests
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday resisted calls for the repeal of farm reforms that have ignited the biggest protests by farmers in years around the national capital, saying they were being misled and that deregulation would benefit them.

Thousands of people from the big farming state of Punjab were camped out on the outskirts of Delhi for a fifth day demanding that they be allowed to stage protests in the city centre against the new laws that open up India's tightly regulated farm produce market. Farmers who could earlier sell grains and other products only at neighbouring government-regulated wholesale markets can now sell them across the country, including to big food processing companies and retailers such as WalMart.

But farm groups and opposition parties say the government will eventually abolish the wholesale markets, where growers were assured of a minimum support price for staples like wheat and rice, leaving small farmers at the mercy of corporate agri-businesses. Speaking at a public rally during a visit to his political constituency of Varanasi in northern India, Modi dismissed the fears as misplaced.

"The new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers. We will see and experience benefits of these new laws in the coming days," he said. He blamed the opposition for spreading rumours about the future of farmers. The farm sector contributes nearly 15% of India's $2.9 trillion economy and employs around half its 1.3 billion people.

The government says the deregulation of the sector will attract investment and fix the supply chains that lose a quarter of India's produce to wastage. But Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the main opposition Congress party, said the new laws would benefit big business and accused Modi of crony capitalism.

"Our farmers are standing up against the black laws, they have reached Delhi leaving their farms and families behind. Do you want to stand with them or with Modi's capitalist friends?" he said in a tweet.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Italy approved new measures to support businesses hit by the second wave of the pandemic and Canada will unveil new spending plans on Monday, while German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said that relief aid for companies cannot be extended...

Russia under renewed pressure to explain Navalny poisoning

Russia came under renewed pressure Monday to explain the nerve agent attack on opposition figure Alexei Navalny as the annual meeting of the global chemical weapons watchdog got underway amid measures aimed at reining in the spread of coron...

Young Kashmiri artist inspires all who dream of acting in Bollywood films, web series

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir India, November 30 A young Kashmiri film artist from Srinagar is inspiring youth in the valley to pursue their dream careers after creating a space for himself in Bollywood. He has acted alongside Salman Khan in B...

Gap between COVID-19 recoveries and active cases steadily increasing: Health ministry

A total of&#160;45,333 new COVID-19 recoveries has been registered across the country in a span of 24 hours as against 38,772 new infections reported during the same period, leading to a net reduction of 6,561 cases from the active caseload...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020