Delhi government notifies one farm law, examining the other two

The Delhi government has notified one of the three central farm laws and is examining the remaining two, officials said on Tuesday. The ruling AAP in a statement said, "Laws have already been passed in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and have been signed by the president. These are now laws in the entire country. No state has the power to independently implement or reject these laws." Even the resolution passed in Punjab Vidhan Sabha cannot do anything about these laws, it said, adding "that's why farmers are protesting in Delhi. The Modi government passed these laws and only they can take them back." The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 was notified on November 23, said a senior Delhi government official.

"The remaining two laws are under examination by the development department of the Delhi government," he said. The AAP said the notification allows farmers to sell their crop anywhere, including outside mandis. Selling of fruits and vegetables was already de-regulated in Delhi many years ago; now this holds for grains too, it said.

The party has openly supported the farmers demands to scrap the laws. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also demanded withdrawing of the laws in a protest by AAP at Jantar Mantar last month. Officials said that vegetables and fruits were deregulated in 2014 enabling trading beyond agricultural produce marketing committee managed mandis. The notified law adds foodgrains and poultry to the list, they said.

Opposition BJP and Congress attacked the AAP for its support to farmers agitation while notifying the farm law. "The notification exposes duplicacy of AAP and the Kejriwal government. They want to share the benefits of the new farm laws while misguiding the farmers," charged BJP MP and former Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari.

The AAP hit back at the BJP over the issue saying it was trying to divert attention of people from the nationwide protest by the farmers. "BJP is clueless about how to handle the nationwide protest by farmers and is therefore hopelessly trying to divert attention of the public," it said in a statement.

The mandis have not been dismantled and they are continuing. Farmers demand is that they should get MSP (minimum support price) whether inside or outside mandi which AAP supports, added the statement. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also lashed out at the AAP, saying the party issued the notification in the "midst of the crisis" while "pretending" to be standing with the farmers. The AAP on the other hand accused him of joining hands with the BJP and being a "BJP CM" . Meanwhile, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has appealed to the Kejriwal government to withdraw notification of this "anti-farmer mandi law and to come clean on support to farmers".

A statement issued by AIKSCC general secretary Ashish Mittal also accused the Centre of "misinterpreting" farmers demands as "Opposition-led misinformation" against the farm laws..