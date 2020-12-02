Libya's NOC says Schlumberger agrees to tech transfer to reopen wells

Libya's NOC says Schlumberger agrees to tech transfer to reopen wellsReuters | Cairo | Updated: 02-12-2020 05:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 05:26 IST
Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Wednesday its Chairman Mustafa Sanallah and Schlumberger Ltd Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch agreed on technology transfer talks to help restart the country's oil wells and improve output. The executives met on Tuesday, the state oil company said, without disclosing details.
NOC's output has been hit this year by attacks on oil facilities and blockades.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mustafa