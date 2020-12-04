Left Menu
NIA takes up Nagrota encounter case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case in connection with the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota, in which four terrorists who were hidden in an apple truck were killed, officials said on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-12-2020 12:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case in connection with the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota, in which four terrorists who were hidden in an apple truck were killed, officials said on Friday. According to officials, the NIA registered a case on Thursday in connection with the encounter which took place on November 19.

It was found that the Pakistan-based terrorists neutralised in the encounter were planning a "major attack" on the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack, sources had said. A day after the Nagrota encounter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a high-level meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and others to take stock of the security scenario on the region.

On November 19, the encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district. The encounter lasted for three hours in which four terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were eliminated. Mumbai had come under attack on November 26, 2008, when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists targeted the city in a series of coordinated shootings and bombings that injured over 300 and claimed the lives of 166 people in India's financial capital. (ANI)

