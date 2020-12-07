Central team surveys damage by cyclone, rains in Puducherry

A four-member inter-ministerial Central team deputed to assess the damage caused here by cyclone 'Nivar' and rain visited several villages in the Union Territory on Monday Farmers showed the team damagedpaddy crops and also banana crop. Development Commissioner of Puducherry A Anbarasu and the District Collector Purva Garg accompanied the team during its visit to the rain-ravaged villages and the fishing harbour.

At one stage of the inspection, there was heavy rain, yet the team listened to the woes of the farmers. Later, the team held discussions with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi at their respective offices.

The Chief Minister told reporters after the meeting that he had told the team that he had requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to earmark immediately an interim relief Rs 100 crores to Puducherry. He said the total loss due to the cyclone that hit Puducherry in November was pegged at Rs 400 crores. He said the relief should be decided upon on a revised assessment.

Such assessment, he said, introduced some 15 years ago was outdated and would not be relevant now. The compensation to the hut-dwellers, farmers and also for infrastructure should be revised, the Chief Minister said.

He said the team had assured him that a detailed report would be submitted to the Centre as soon as possible. During the discussion with Bedi too, the team was asked to submit its recommendations to the Centre as early as possible so that the Union Territory administration would avail of the assistance and repair roads, culverts and drains.

In a press release, she said it was suggested to the team that funds be allotted specifically for civil works which would prevent inundation of low-lying areas in the future. The team was led by the Joint Secretary in Home Ministry Ashutosh Agnihotri. The members of the team which arrived here on Sunday were Manoharan, Director of Oil Seeds Development, Agriculture Ministry, Paul Pandian, Fisheries Development Commissioner, Department of Fisheries, and Rananjay Singh, Regional Officer Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.