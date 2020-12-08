Rahul Gandhi urges people to support Bharat Bandh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer leaders and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop stealing from farmersGandhi and the Congress party are supporting the farmers agitation and they have demanded a repeal of the three farm lawsThe Congress is openly supporting the Bharat Bandh and has joined the protests by holding dharnas and demonstrations across the country.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:03 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer leaders and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop ''stealing'' from farmers
Gandhi and the Congress party are supporting the farmers' agitation and they have demanded a repeal of the three farm laws
The Congress is openly supporting the Bharat Bandh and has joined the protests by holding dharnas and demonstrations across the country. ''Modi ji, stop stealing from farmers. All fellow citizens know that today is Bharat Bandh. Make our food growers' struggle successful by fully supporting it,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Narendra Modi
- Gandhi
- Modi ji
ALSO READ
China's geopolitical strategy cannot be countered by PR: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
Gogoi devoted his life to bring people, communities of Assam together: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi
Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to provide assistance to people in battling Cyclone Nivar
Cyclone Nivar: Rahul Gandhi urges people to stay indoors, follow safety measures