Adityanath to inaugurate two sulphur-less sugar mills today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate two sulphur-less sugar mills plants in Basti and Gorakhpur districts on Wednesday. As per an official statement, the sugar mills will be the first-of-its-kind facility in the state and the production will facilitate timely payments to sugarcane farmers.

With the combined target of 65 lakh quintals, the two sugar mills, financed by the state government, will have a capacity of 50,000 quintals each. In the last crushing season, the Pipraich sugar mill produced about 4.43 lakh quintals of traditional sugar while the Munderva mill produced 4.02 lakh quintals in the same period.

The mills earned a revenue of Rs 3,270 lakh and produced 3,15,690 MW and 41,877 MW of power respectively. Two new turbines at a cost of Rs 25 crore each have been installed in the two mills and carbon-di-oxide used in the process will be supplied free of cost from distilleries. (ANI)

