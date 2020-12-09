Left Menu
Development News Edition

MVA govt's birthday gift to Pawar: A scheme named after him

Pawar played a key role in formation of the MVA government last year by bringing together the Shiv Sena and its political, ideological rivals Congress and the NCP.Under the scheme, construction of roads to connect farms and improving access to them will be undertaken, the statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:06 IST
MVA govt's birthday gift to Pawar: A scheme named after him
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A new rural development scheme in Maharashtra has been named after NCP president Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) who will turn 80 on December 12. The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, in which the NCP is a key constituent, on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to a proposal to launch the scheme and name it after the former Union agriculture minister.

The state cabinet, at its meeting here, cleared the proposal, an official release said. The 'Sharad Pawar Rural Prosperity Scheme' has been announced just over a week after the MVA government completed one year in office and three days ahead of the veteran politician's birthday.

A statement from the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said the new schemes target is to double the farmer income and ensure prosperity in gram panchayats and villages coming under its jurisdiction by 2022 by creating adequate infrastructure facilities. Pawar played a key role in formation of the MVA government last year by bringing together the Shiv Sena and its political, ideological rivals Congress and the NCP.

Under the scheme, construction of roads to connect farms and improving access to them will be undertaken, the statement said. Construction of farm ponds and shelters for cattle and poultry will be carried out under the programme, it said.

Providing jobs to rural residents is another key feature of the scheme..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Relieved passengers leave Singapore cruise after COVID-19 scare

A Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore began disembarking its nearly 1,700 passengers who were confined to their cabins for more than 16 hours on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was detected onboard, forcing the ship back to por...

Finnish minister to face no charges over push to bring home Islamic State children

Finlands foreign minister Pekka Haavisto should not face charges despite breaking the law in an effort to quickly bring to Finland children of Finnish mothers who joined Islamic State, a parliamentary committee ruled on Wednesday. Like othe...

Scientists clarify origins of pterosaurs, the dinosaur era's flying reptiles

Scientists may have solved one of paleontologys enduring mysteries - the evolutionary origins of the flying reptiles called pterosaurs that ruled the skies at the same time that dinosaurs dominated the land.Researchers said on Wednesday a p...

Italy reports 499 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, 12,756 new cases

Italy reported 499 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 634 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,756 from 14,842.There were 118,475 swabs carried out in the past day, down f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020