Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders clinch deal on tougher 2030 climate goal

The leaders agreed to meet again next year to tackle the question of GDP-based emissions targets. The Commission's proposals will speed a shift to electric vehicles and aim to mobilise investments in the huge low-carbon infrastructure that will now be needed - including a requirement for extra energy sector investments of 350 billion euros ($420 billion) a year this decade.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:52 IST
EU leaders clinch deal on tougher 2030 climate goal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

European Union countries agreed a new climate change target for the bloc on Friday after haggling through the night in Brussels, pulling the political trigger on a policy revamp to make every sector greener. Leaders of the 27 member states agreed to cut their net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, substantially toughening an existing 40% target.

The EU wants to reach "net zero" emissions by 2050, a deadline that scientists say the world must meet to avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. European Council President Charles Michel, who chaired the talks, called the EU the leader in the fight against climate change, and said the target had been hard-fought, but was "credible".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it would put the bloc "on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050". The EU will present its target at a United Nations global virtual summit on Saturday.

The EU emissions trading market already seeks to put a price on the carbon emissions that drive climate change. The price of permits rose to an all-time high above 31 euros a tonne on Friday, on expectations that the supply of permits would be cut, to force deeper emissions cuts.

The target is a compromise between wealthier, mostly western and Nordic EU countries that want more ambitious action and eastern states with coal-dependent power sectors and energy-intensive industries, which wanted specific conditions attached to emissions cuts. POORER COUNTRIES' FEARS

Poland held out alone until dawn for a guarantee that promised funding from the EU carbon market for poorer countries would not be reduced. It also sought assurances that future national emissions-cutting targets, set by Brussels for certain sectors, would be based on gross domestic product - meaning that less prosperous states would be required to cut less.

A majority of countries had opposed these demands on grounds that they would pre-empt detailed proposals that the EU's executive Commission will make next year. The final deal gives a commitment to address "imbalances" in carbon market funding that could leave poorer countries worse off. The leaders agreed to meet again next year to tackle the question of GDP-based emissions targets.

The Commission's proposals will speed a shift to electric vehicles and aim to mobilise investments in the huge low-carbon infrastructure that will now be needed - including a requirement for extra energy sector investments of 350 billion euros ($420 billion) a year this decade. The "at least 55%" target is as good as final, but will need approval from the European Parliament, which supports a more ambitious 60% cut.

"They are setting us up for a tough negotiation," said Jytte Guteland, parliament's lead lawmaker on the issue. Some campaigners also said the target was too weak.

"It won't transform how we get around and how we produce our food fast enough to beat the climate emergency," said Greenpeace policy adviser Sebastian Mang.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK Supreme Court enables $18.5 bln class action against Mastercard

A 14 billion pound 18.5 billion class action against Mastercard for allegedly overcharging more than 46 million people in Britain over a 15-year period was on Friday given the green light by the UK Supreme Court. The judgment dismisses an a...

EXPLAINER-Why green hydrogen is finally getting its day in the sun

Hydrogen has taken off this year as the future green fuel of choice, with governments and businesses betting big that the universes most abundant element can help fight climate change. More than 150 billion worth of green hydrogen projects ...

Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 73.64 against US dollar

The rupee traded in a narrow range and settled for the day 2 paise higher at 73.64 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking recovery in doemstic equities towards the fag-end of the session. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit ...

ITBP trains local children in Naxal-hit Kondagaon district in archery

To equip the local children in sporting activities in the Naxal-affected areas of Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh, the personnel of the 41st Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP have trained them in archery for the past five ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020