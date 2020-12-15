Left Menu
A conspiracy is going on to confuse farmers, says PM Modi

At a time when farmers are protesting against the three farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday that a conspiracy is going on in and around Delhi to confuse farmers.

ANI | Kutch (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-12-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At a time when farmers are protesting against the three farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday that a conspiracy is going on in and around Delhi to confuse farmers. The Prime Minister was speaking at Dhordo in Kutch, Gujarat during foundation stone laying ceremony of several development projects in the state. These projects include a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant. Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani was present on the occasion.

"Farmers are being misled about the new agrarian reforms. They are being told that others will occupy their lands. The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even Opposition have been asking over the years. Government of India is always committed to farmer welfare and we will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns," he said. "People who are sitting in the opposition and misleading farmers today were in the favour of these farm reforms during their government. They could not make a decision during their government. Today when the nation has taken a historical step then these people are misleading farmers," he added.

Remembering the 2001 earthquake in Kutch that caused huge destruction in the area, the Prime Minister said people of Kutch have turned disappointment into hope, and it is one of the fastest developing areas in the country today. "Today Kutch has taken a big step towards new-age technology and new age economy. It is one of the fastest developing areas in the country. Connectivity is improving here day by day. People of Kutch turned disappointment into hope,' PM Modi said.

He said that even a big earthquake couldn't shatter the morale of Kutch residents and over the last 20 years, Gujarat introduced many farmer-friendly schemes. "Everyone stood-up again after the quake and now look where have they taken Kutch...Gujarat was among the earliest to work on strengthening solar energy capacities...Today Kutch has the world's largest hybrid renewal energy park. It is approximately as big a Singapore and Bahrain. It is built on 70,000 hectare land, larger than many big cities in the country," the PM added.

The Prime Minister said India featured in the top three among 144 countries in the Clean Energy Investment rankings. He added, the country is showing a path to the entire world and leading the fight against climate change. He also remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary and said the late leader's statue in Kevadia district inspires the people of the country to work harder every day and take the country forward.

As per an official release of Prime Minister's Office, PM will also undertake a visit to the White Rann and witness a cultural programme. (ANI)

