Lt Gen C P Mohanty remembering veterans who fought in 1971 War

Lt Gen C P Mohanty, GOC-in-C Southern Command in a press release issued said that the victory was achieved in just 13 days of war which resulted in a complete surrender of Pakistan Forces and creation of a new nation, Bangladesh.

Lt Gen C P Mohanty, particularly remembering the veterans who fought in the 1971 War said that they have written an epic saga of valour, grit, determination and bravery in the history of Southern Command and is a matter of pride and inspiration for generations ahead. He said on this occasion the Command salutes all those Bravehearts who had made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty for this great Nation.

The General Officer said the famous battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali stands testimony of the raw courage and resolute shown by the Indian Army which completely destroyed the adversary will to fight. He also said that the raid on Pakistan Town of Chachro carried out by the soldiers of 10 PARA Commando Battalion led by Lt Col (later Brigadier) Bhawani Singh was another famous military action successfully executed than in the Southern Command area of responsibility.

The General said that Southern Command is a battle-hardened and a battle-ready Command, well-poised and operationally prepared for undertaking any task in protecting the sovereignty of the Nation.

