Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lt Gen C P Mohanty remembering veterans who fought in 1971 War

The General Officer said the famous battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali stands testimony of the raw courage and resolute shown by the Indian Army which completely destroyed the adversary will to fight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:07 IST
Lt Gen C P Mohanty remembering veterans who fought in 1971 War
The General said that Southern Command is a battle-hardened and a battle-ready Command, well-poised and operationally prepared for undertaking any task in protecting the sovereignty of the Nation. Image Credit: ANI

Lt Gen C P Mohanty, GOC-in-C Southern Command in a press release issued said that the victory was achieved in just 13 days of war which resulted in a complete surrender of Pakistan Forces and creation of a new nation, Bangladesh.

Lt Gen C P Mohanty, particularly remembering the veterans who fought in the 1971 War said that they have written an epic saga of valour, grit, determination and bravery in the history of Southern Command and is a matter of pride and inspiration for generations ahead. He said on this occasion the Command salutes all those Bravehearts who had made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty for this great Nation.

The General Officer said the famous battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali stands testimony of the raw courage and resolute shown by the Indian Army which completely destroyed the adversary will to fight. He also said that the raid on Pakistan Town of Chachro carried out by the soldiers of 10 PARA Commando Battalion led by Lt Col (later Brigadier) Bhawani Singh was another famous military action successfully executed than in the Southern Command area of responsibility.

The General said that Southern Command is a battle-hardened and a battle-ready Command, well-poised and operationally prepared for undertaking any task in protecting the sovereignty of the Nation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Investigation opened after women's symbol put on Polish flag

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into whether the Polish flag was publicly insulted after a family in Warsaw hung a flag from their balcony combined with a lightning bolt, a symbol for womens rights in Poland. Its the latest inciden...

Abu Dhabi T10 to return with fourth edition next year

Eight teams will once again vie for honours as Abu Dhabi T10 returns with its fourth season to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here from January 28 to February 6. The eight teams are Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Dec...

A Unique, Practical and Effective Way of Bringing Happiness to Our Daily Life with Happiness Diary: My Experiments with Happiness

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India The world is going through unprecedented times of COVID-19. COVID-19 has impacted people both economically and healthwise, including mental health. The need for Happiness is now more than ever. ...

Cyber security, data protection must to promote financial inclusion, says RBI Guv

Issues concerning cyber security and data protection must be addressed to gain confidence of the excluded section in use of technology, which is necessary for promoting financial inclusion, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020