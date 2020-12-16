Left Menu
Development News Edition

SIMA all set to develop various cotton seeds

Stating that the association has developed brown and green colour cotton seeds which are ready for commercial multiplication, he said the naturally coloured cotton would be organic and an ultimate solution for textile processing.The naturally coloured cotton would also be more skin- friendly and would have sustained physical and chemical properties, hence would have good market opportunities, Ravichandran said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:46 IST
SIMA all set to develop various cotton seeds

The Cotton Development and Research Association (CD&RA) of Southern India Mills' Association (SIMA) here is gearing itself up to develop various cotton seeds. The aim of developing the seeds is to mitigate the challenges of BT cotton, herbicide, water scarcity (drought- tolerant), high density, environment protection and water conservation.

The Cotton Corporation of India, SIMA-CD&RA, and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry have successfully conducted the extra-long staple (ELS) cotton trials in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, newly-elected SIMA CD&RA chairman Ravichandran said here. SIMA CD&RA has identified farmers and areas for multiplying the pure organic cotton under contract farming in the coming season and a few leading mills have already come forward to venture into this pilot project, he said.

He was addressing the 45th annual general meeting of the association held on Wednesday. Stating that the association has developed brown and green colour cotton seeds which are ready for commercial multiplication, he said the naturally coloured cotton would be organic and an ultimate solution for textile processing.

The naturally coloured cotton would also be more skin- friendly and would have sustained physical and chemical properties, hence would have good market opportunities, Ravichandran said. He said the association has developed Shakthi BT and SIMA platinum cotton and has recently been certified and ready for commercial multiplication.

Ravichandran appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the technology mission on cotton 2.0 to increase the yield from 500 kgs per hectare to 750 kgs per hectare in the next five years and adopt various technologies to double the farmers income. The meeting unanimously elected G Venkataramachandran and S K Sundararaman as deputy chairman and vice-chairman respectively of the association.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Investigation opened after women's symbol put on Polish flag

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into whether the Polish flag was publicly insulted after a family in Warsaw hung a flag from their balcony combined with a lightning bolt, a symbol for womens rights in Poland. Its the latest inciden...

Abu Dhabi T10 to return with fourth edition next year

Eight teams will once again vie for honours as Abu Dhabi T10 returns with its fourth season to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here from January 28 to February 6. The eight teams are Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Dec...

A Unique, Practical and Effective Way of Bringing Happiness to Our Daily Life with Happiness Diary: My Experiments with Happiness

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India The world is going through unprecedented times of COVID-19. COVID-19 has impacted people both economically and healthwise, including mental health. The need for Happiness is now more than ever. ...

Cyber security, data protection must to promote financial inclusion, says RBI Guv

Issues concerning cyber security and data protection must be addressed to gain confidence of the excluded section in use of technology, which is necessary for promoting financial inclusion, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020