Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran nuclear deal members urge Tehran return to compliance

German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said Wednesdays meeting of political directors and deputy foreign ministers would assess implementation of the nuclear accord, and that the European countries would demand Iran return to full compliance.Iran has said it is no longer obliged to follow the restrictions, arguing that the US first violated the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan or Action, or JCPOA, when President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:42 IST
Iran nuclear deal members urge Tehran return to compliance

World powers that are part of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran urged Tehran on Wednesday to roll back violations of the accord and return to full compliance during a virtual meeting in Vienna, a German official said. The meeting comes as the signatories to the agreement — Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia — continue to try and keep it from collapsing after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States in 2018.

The three European powers have expressed hope that with the change of administrations in Washington, the US could be brought back into the deal, whose goal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb — something Tehran insists it doesn't want to do. President-elect Joe Biden has said he hopes to return the US to the deal, which was negotiated while he was vice president.

But complicating that, Iran is now in violation of most major restrictions set out in the agreement, including the amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to stockpile and the purity to which it is allowed to enrich uranium. German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said Wednesday's meeting of political directors and deputy foreign ministers would assess implementation of the nuclear accord, and that the European countries would demand Iran return to full compliance.

Iran has said it is no longer obliged to follow the restrictions, arguing that the US first violated the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan or Action, or JCPOA, when President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran. The deal promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, but with the reinstatement of American sanctions, the other nations have been struggling to provide Iran the assistance it seeks.

Despite Iran's violations, the International Atomic Energy Agency has reported that Tehran continues to give inspectors full access to its nuclear sites — a key reason the JCPOA member nations say it is worth preserving. Wednesday's meeting was meant to lay the groundwork for new ministerial-level talks.(AP) RUP

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Sebi chairman raises concerns over disclosing forensic audits

Former Sebi chairman M Damodaran on Wednesday expressed concerns about a recent regulatory change mandating companies to make initiation of forensic audits public, saying premature disclosures are as harmful as non-disclosures. Noted corpor...

Slovakia to close shops, limit movement from Saturday

Slovakia will close most shops and limit peoples movement from Saturday morning to help stem a rise in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Wednesday.Non-essential movement will be banned with exceptions for essential shoppi...

J&K records over 57 percent polling in 7th phase of DDC elections

Amid extreme cold wave conditions, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 57.22 percent polling in the seventh phase of the district development council DDC elections held across the Union territory on Wednesday, officials said. While Poonch district o...

Top U.S. health official says Pfizer may be facing challenges manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. officials are working with Pfizer Inc to help maximize production capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine after the drugmaker told them that it may be facing production challenges, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020