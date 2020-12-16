Left Menu
Modi govt continuously working for farmers' benefits: Shah

Shah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for this decision, which will benefit five crore sugarcane farmers, their families and five lakh workers associated with the sector.He also said this assistance will be directly deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers.

Updated: 16-12-2020 21:34 IST
Modi govt continuously working for farmers' benefits: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government is continuously working for the interests of the country's farmers. In a tweet in Hindi, he said the Modi government has taken another major decision and approved an assistance of Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers. Shah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for this decision, which will benefit five crore sugarcane farmers, their families, and five lakh workers associated with the sector.

He also said this assistance will be directly deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the prime minister, has approved the assistance of about Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers.

Currently, there are close to five crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents in the country. In addition to this, there are about five lakh workers employed in sugar mills and ancillary activities and their livelihood depends on the sugar industry, an official statement said.

