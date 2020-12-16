Rs 3,500 crore assistance will benefit 5 crore sugarcane farmers: Amit Shah

With the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approving an assistance of about Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government is continuously working for the interests of the farmers of the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government took another major decision in the interests of farmers and approved assistance of Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers. This amount will be directly deposited in the accounts of the farmers. Five crore sugarcane farmers and 5 lakh labourers will be benefited by this decision," Shah tweeted.

Currently, there are close to five crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents in India. In addition to this, there are about five lakh workers employed in sugar mills and ancillary activities, and their livelihood depends on the sugar industry.