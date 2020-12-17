Putin: Nornickel should bear responsibility for Arctic fuel spill

Putin: Nornickel should bear responsibility for Arctic fuel spillReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:21 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that mining company Norilsk Nickel should bear responsibility for a major fuel spill this year in the Russian Arctic.
A fuel tank at a power station near the remote industrial city of Norilsk lost pressure and collapsed in late May, leaking more than 20,000 tonnes of fuel into rivers and subsoil.
