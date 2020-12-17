Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agri minister has made effort to engage in humble dialogue, do read his letter: PM to farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar through his letter to farmers has made an effort to engage in a humble dialogue, and appealed to the annadaatas to read it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:51 IST
Agri minister has made effort to engage in humble dialogue, do read his letter: PM to farmers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar through his letter to farmers has made an effort to engage in a humble dialogue, and appealed to the 'annadaatas' to read it. Tomar, in an eight-page open letter to farmers, said the Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers and stressed that the new agri laws are aimed at benefiting small and marginal farmers.

''Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has written a letter to farmer brothers and sisters and expressed his feelings, he has made an effort to engage in a humble dialogue. I request all 'annadaatas' (farmers), do read it. I also request all the people of the country to ensure that this letter reaches more and more people,'' Modi tweeted in Hindi. Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading falsehoods on the new farm laws, Tomar, in his letter, also appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to these ''white lies'' and said the Centre is ready to address all their concerns. Tomar, who is leading the negotiation with about 40 farmer unions along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, asserted that there are no provisions in these laws for taking control of farmers' land by corporate.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at Delhi borders against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. At least five rounds of formal talks have been held between the three Union Ministers and 40 farmer unions to break the deadlock. The unions, however, are demanding complete roll back of the central laws. Last week, the Centre had sent a proposal to these unions, stating that it would give a written assurance that the minimum support price (MSP) system will remain and also redress their other key concerns..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

16-year-old girl raped, another minor molested by 'friends'

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and another minor girl molested by their two male friends in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, police said on Thursday. According to the police, both the accused, who are in their early 20s, with the ...

Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit as more than 30 U.S. states sue

A group of U.S. state attorneys general including Colorado and 34 other states filed an antitrust complaint against Alphabet Incs Google on Thursday, marking the third lawsuit against the online search and advertising company this fall.The ...

Turkey, Iraq agree to cooperate against extremist groups

Ankara, Dec 17...

Arunachal districts asked to monitor preparedness for COVID vaccination

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday directed deputy commissioners to oversee availability of cold chain storages in their districts to store COVID-19 vaccines. During a video conference with all the deputy commissioners of the stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020