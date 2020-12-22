PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University on December 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal on December 24 through video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Tuesday. The Governor of West Bengal and Union Education Minister will also be present on the occasion.

"Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an Institution of National Importance by an Act of Parliament", a release by PMO said. "The University followed the pedagogy devised by Gurudev Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern Universities developed elsewhere. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the University", the release further added.

Today, Modi addressed the students and staff members of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) through virtual mode. He lauded AMU for its diversity and appreciated the varsity's "unprecedented" contribution to society during the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)