Congress spreading misinformation on farm laws: Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday alleged that the Congress is spreading misinformation on the new agriculture laws and creating a sense of fear among farmers across the country, while the BJD is supporting such activities.

PTI | Dhenkanal | Updated: 27-12-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 00:20 IST
The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a comprehensive plan to increase the income of farmers manifold by enacting the new laws. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday alleged that the Congress is spreading misinformation on the new agriculture laws and creating a sense of fear among farmers across the country, while the BJD is supporting such activities. He claimed that the new farm laws were aimed at making farmers self-reliant.

Pradhan, while addressing a farmers' rally here, said that the Congress is spreading misinformation and creating a sense of fear among the farmers that their lands will be taken away by corporate houses and the minimum support price system will be abolished. The BJD is backing such activities. He claimed that the new laws, on the contrary, will ensure that farmers get a good price for their produce.

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a comprehensive plan to increase the income of farmers manifold by enacting the new laws. He said the MSP on paddy has been increased from Rs 1,310 in 2013-14 to Rs 1,815 now.

Targeting state Food and Supplies Minister R P Swain over irregularities in disbursement of cooperative loans to farmers, he alleged that the state minister's brother is being accused of being behind such irregularities. He claimed that the Centre has provided Rs 60,000 crore to farmers in Odisha in the last six years and attacked the state government for not sending the final list of beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme.

