Northeast's first-ever ginger processing plant in Meghalaya to become functional in 2021: Jitendra Singh

Northeast's first-ever specialised 'ginger' processing plant at district Ri-Bhoui in Meghalaya is being revived and is likely to become functional in the beginning of 2021, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. After reviewing the functioning of the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), Singh said that the only Ginger Processing Plant of North East India was established around the year 2004 but has remained non-functional for many years.

The NERAMAC has now undertaken the responsibility of reviving it and initiated steps to operationaliae the closed plant through PPP mode, he said. The plant located at the Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP), Raja Bhagan, Byrnihat Hatt will not only process ginger but also help in preparing products like waxed ginger, ginger paste, ginger powder, ginger flakes, ginger oil etc.

He said ginger has attained prominence in the recent months because of its reported properties as an immunity booster, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also referred to this recently. The ginger products to be prepared from the unit, the minister said, will not only be available for domestic consumption but will also have a wider demand outside.

It will also fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for ''Vocal for Local'', he said. According to the NERAMAC, the northeastern region produces about 4,50,000 tonnes of high-quality ginger every year but most of it is sold at a low price due to lack of processing and cold storage facilities. The plant in Meghalaya is expected to give the much-needed relief to the ginger growers. (ANI)