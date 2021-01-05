Left Menu
Legislative attacks also taking place on temples in AP: Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Former union minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that not only physical attacks but legislative attacks are also taking place on temples in Andhra Pradesh.

05-01-2021
Former union minister and TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Former union minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that not only physical attacks but legislative attacks are also taking place on temples in Andhra Pradesh. In a series of tweets both in English and Telugu, Raju said that the provision of endowments act -- that a non-believer could not be appointed in a temple board as a trustee - has been changed.

"Eight temples including Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) are allowed to appoint anybody as trustee. This is detrimental to the temples, and temples are being looted openly," he said. Raju alleged that Common Good Funds of temples are being misused.

He further found fault with the government giving power to joint collectors over the lands donated to temples by devotees. The TDP leader gave a call to Hindus to come together to get the respect which other religions are getting. He expressed concern that Andhra Pradesh government has bypassed even the Supreme Court directions and there is no hereditary trusteeship in this government.

The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on December 29 following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest on the temple premises. On December 31, Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang had said that investigation is going on in the incident of desecration of Lord Ram idol at Ramateertham. (ANI)

