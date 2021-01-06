Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Japan on Specified Skilled Worker

The Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) would enhance people-to-people contacts, foster mobility of workers and skilled professionals from India to Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:16 IST
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Japan on Specified Skilled Worker
The Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) would enhance people-to-people contacts, foster mobility of workers and skilled professionals from India to Japan. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Government of India and Government of Japan, on a Basic Framework for Partnership for Proper Operation of the System Pertaining to "Specified Skilled Worker".

Details:

The present Memorandum of Cooperation would set an institutional mechanism for partnership and cooperation between India and Japan on sending and accepting skilled Indian workers, who have qualified the required skill and Japanese language test, to work in fourteen specified sectors in Japan. These Indian workers would be granted a new status of residence of "Specified Skilled Worker" by the Government of Japan.

Implementation Strategy:

Under this MOC, a Joint Working Group will be set up to follow up on the implementation of this MOC.

Major Impact:

The Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) would enhance people-to-people contacts, foster mobility of workers and skilled professionals from India to Japan.

Beneficiaries:

Skilled Indian workers from fourteen sectors viz. Nursing care; Building cleaning; Material Processing industry; Industrial machinery manufacturing industry; Electric and electronic information related industry; Construction; Shipbuilding and ship-related industry; Automobile maintenance; Aviation; Lodging; Agriculture; Fisheries; Food and beverages manufacturing industry and Foodservice industry would have enhanced job opportunities to work in Japan.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Speaker's staffer K Ayyappan fails to turn up again before Customs

K Ayyappan, the Assistant Private Secretary of the Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Wednesday failed to appear before Customs Department, which had issued summons to him yesterday after he skipped appearing before it. Ayyappan ...

EU agency ponders approval for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

The European Unions medicines agency was meeting Wednesday to consider giving the green light to Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that would give the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus ...

ITBP orders over Rs 8-cr worth of khadi mats from KVIC for CAPFs

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Wednesday placed an order worth over Rs 8 crore with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission for procurement of khadi durries or mats for various central paramilitary forces, officials said. A memorandu...

A total of 71 persons detected with new UK mutant strain in India

The total number of people infected with the UK strain of the Coronavirus in India now stands at 71, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW on Wednesday. According to an official release, there is a steady decline in the numbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021