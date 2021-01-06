Left Menu
2,000 kg ganja seized in Odisha's Rayagada

ANI | Rayagada (Odisha) | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:00 IST
One 12-wheeler truck and other incriminating materials were seized from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police seized at least 2,000 kg of ganja in Rayagada. As per a statement, this is the biggest seizure ever of ganja for the STF and one of the biggest seizure of the state in recenttime.

A raid was conducted on the basis of intelligence input at State Highway 5 near Tikarpada Harijan Sahi in the Muniguda area. One 12-wheeler truck and other incriminating materials were seized from the spot.

"The drug peddlers have been identified and will be arrested soon," police said. A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

