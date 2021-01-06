2,000 kg ganja seized in Odisha's Rayagada
The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police seized at least 2,000 kg of ganja in Rayagada.ANI | Rayagada (Odisha) | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:00 IST
The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police seized at least 2,000 kg of ganja in Rayagada. As per a statement, this is the biggest seizure ever of ganja for the STF and one of the biggest seizure of the state in recenttime.
A raid was conducted on the basis of intelligence input at State Highway 5 near Tikarpada Harijan Sahi in the Muniguda area. One 12-wheeler truck and other incriminating materials were seized from the spot.
"The drug peddlers have been identified and will be arrested soon," police said. A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and an investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha Police
- Odisha
- Rayagada
- Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic