J Venkatramu takes charge as MD & CEO of India Post Payments Bank

J. Venkatramu has taken up charge as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on Thursday. He has over two decades of experience across the various domains of the banking sector and has expertise in products, business management & strategy spanning liabilities, digital financial services, payments, cards, mobile banking and wallets.

The bank announced that Venkatramu took the charge of the posts, which became effective from October 29, 2020. Prior to joining IPPB, Venkatramu served as the Chief Digital Officer at Equitas Small Finance Bank. He has also worked with Axis Bank as Deputy Vice President from 2002 till 2015.

"J Venkatramu's deep understanding of payment products, associated technologies and systems combined with well-honed strategic and business capabilities will help drive the bank in its next growth journey," said Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, Secretary of Department of Posts & Chairman, IPPB. Venkatramu has completed an Executive Management Programme from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has a double graduate degree in mathematics and economics from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has been established under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication with 100 per cent equity owned by Government of India. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 1, 2018. (ANI)

