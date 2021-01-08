Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pampore boy's book on student's experience of living away from family wins Global Readers' Choice Award

Saraf Ali Bhat, who hails from a small town in Pulwama, has won the Global Readers' Choice Award 2020 for a book titled Triggered Sorrows about a student's experience of living away from his family.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:21 IST
Pampore boy's book on student's experience of living away from family wins Global Readers' Choice Award
Saraf Ali Bhat won Global Readers Award 2020 for his book 'Triggered sorrows'. Image Credit: ANI

Saraf Ali Bhat, who hails from a small town in Pulwama, has won the Global Readers' Choice Award 2020 for a book titled Triggered Sorrows about a student's experience of living away from his family. Saraf Ali is a 21-year-old engineering student from Kadabal locality, Pampore town in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. Amid the adverse conditions of the valley for the past one year, he used all his energy and talent to write.

He has compiled two books-- Triggered Sorrows and A Smile Worth a Billion Poems-- one of which fetched him the Global Readers Award for 2020. "My book, Triggered Sorrows was given an award by Global Reader's Choice in the self-help category. I was recognised by the Indian Book of Records in May 2020," Ali said in a conversation with ANI.

He has made his family proud as this is the first time that a young writer from Pampore has earned this distinction. He is currently pursuing BTech from SSM College, Srinagar. Iqra Jan, cousin of Saraf, said, "I have been inspired by my brother and am happy for him. I also want to write a book like him one day. I didn't know earlier how to deal with problems if you stay away from your family. But now after reading this book, I know."

Ali started writing poems at an early age. "I thought of compiling them into a book when I was in Class 11. The book, A Smile Worth a Billion Poems, was my first and was appreciated by readers which encouraged me to write more," he said. He said his writing never affected his formal studies. He thanked his family, friends and readers for supporting him during the journey.

Saraf Ali says that Kashmiri youths have a lot of talent and only need the right exposure after which they will excel in every field. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada could well see an election this year, PM Trudeau says for first time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said for the first time on Friday there could well be an election this year, indicating his government is preparing for a vote he insists he does not want.Trudeau, whose minority Liberal administration...

Piramal Group claims its bid for DHFL highest and compliant with norms

Piramal Enterprises on Friday claimed that its bid for resolution of debt-ridden mortgage lender DHFL is highest and fully compliant with regulatory norms.Since the conclusion of the fifth and final round of the bidding process last month, ...

M&M shares gain 3.5 pc as co hikes prices of personal, commercial vehicles

Shares of Mahindra Mahindra MM on Friday gained 3.5 per cent after the company announced hike in prices of its various personal and commercial vehicles.The stock closed at Rs 770.50, a gain of 3.51 per cent on BSE. During the day, it jumpe...

HC seeks BMC reply on PIL alleging rigging of tenders for medicines

The Bombay High Court on Fridaydirected the Mumbai civic body to respond to a PIL filed by aBJP MLA alleging compromise on standards in the procurement ofmedicines at hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.MLA Ashish Shelar also alleged in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021