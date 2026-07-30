AFC Slams FIFA's $20 Billion World Cup Plan
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) criticizes FIFA for not consulting it on a $20 billion plan involving private investors in the World Cup. The AFC's letter emphasizes the importance of regional support, echoing concerns from UEFA and other federations about transparency and governance in the proposal process.
- Country:
- Qatar
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has criticized FIFA's plan to incorporate private investors into the World Cup without prior consultation. In a letter to its 47 member associations, AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa expressed disappointment and concern over the lack of governance and financial analysis of the proposal.
The plan, led by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, aims to create a $20 billion subsidiary. It has already met significant opposition from UEFA and other football bodies, which accuse FIFA of undermining the foundational principles of transparency and cooperation.
Despite FIFA offering $40 million per member association to approve the plan by September 19, the move has been criticized for its rapid timeline and potential repercussions, leading AFC and other stakeholders to demand more time for a comprehensive evaluation.