AFC Slams FIFA's $20 Billion World Cup Plan

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has criticized FIFA's plan to incorporate private investors into the World Cup without prior consultation. In a letter to its 47 member associations, AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa expressed disappointment and concern over the lack of governance and financial analysis of the proposal.

The plan, led by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, aims to create a $20 billion subsidiary. It has already met significant opposition from UEFA and other football bodies, which accuse FIFA of undermining the foundational principles of transparency and cooperation.

Despite FIFA offering $40 million per member association to approve the plan by September 19, the move has been criticized for its rapid timeline and potential repercussions, leading AFC and other stakeholders to demand more time for a comprehensive evaluation.