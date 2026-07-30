Chelsea Secures Lacroix in Monumental £52 Million Transfer

Chelsea F.C. has made a significant addition to its squad by acquiring defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace in a deal stretching until 2032, the club announced on Thursday.

The British media reported that Chelsea spent £52 million ($69.6 million) to secure the services of the French international. Lacroix is celebrated for his prowess as one of Europe's most authoritative centre-backs, known also for his speed and aerial capabilities in the Premier League.

Lacroix, 26, had an impactful last season with Crystal Palace, making 55 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and assisting three others. His journey began at Sochaux, with significant stints at Bundesliga's Wolfsburg before his English ventures. His performances also earned him appearances at the World Cup, where France finished fourth.