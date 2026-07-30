USS George Washington's Historic Port Call Amid Strengthening Vietnam-U.S. Relations

The nuclear-powered USS George Washington arrived in Vietnam's Danang, highlighting strengthening ties between the U.S. and Vietnam. This visit marks the fourth by a U.S. aircraft carrier since the Vietnam War. Discussions of expanding defense cooperation were held between Vietnamese and U.S. defense officials earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 15:49 IST
USS George Washington's Historic Port Call Amid Strengthening Vietnam-U.S. Relations
  • Country:
  • United States

The USS George Washington, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier from the U.S. Navy, docked in Vietnam's Danang for a five-day engagement, symbolizing strengthening ties between Washington and Hanoi. This visit follows the upgrade of their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September 2023.

This marks the fourth instance of a U.S. aircraft carrier visiting since the Vietnam War, following USS Ronald Reagan's stop in June 2023. A statement from Vietnam's defense ministry emphasized the visit's role in maintaining and developing the bilateral relationship.

Vietnam's support for foreign naval vessels through logistical and technical services is part of this cooperation. The U.S. Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City highlighted the visit as reinforcement of a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Earlier discussions between defense officials underscore potential expansion of defense cooperation.

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