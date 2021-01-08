Left Menu
Lucknow Zoological Garden raises vigilance against bird flu

Lucknow Zoological Garden authorities have increased the bird monitoring after Kanpur Zoological Park confirmed the death of four birds.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:41 IST
Lucknow Zoological Garden raises vigilance against bird flu
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Lucknow Zoological Garden authorities have increased the bird monitoring after Kanpur Zoological Park confirmed the death of four birds. The cause of death of birds at Kanpur Zoological Park is not yet clear. Their samples have been sent to the Animal Disease Laboratory of Bhopal under high security, officials said.

Lucknow Zoological Park authorities have also taken note of the situation and are keeping an eye on the health of the birds. Uttar Pradesh administration is on alert after the cases of bird flu were reported from neighbouring states like Rajasthan and Haryana. Animal Husbandry Department has become vigilant and is ensuring that poultry farms are being kept clean and sanitized. Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Prani Udyan, popularly known as Lucknow Zoological garden, has also levelled up the measures to ensure that no unwarranted cases come up.

"The Zoo administration has taken all precautions as well as done preparations, a bird flu kit has also been arranged inside the Zoo. In case any instance is reported, we will deal with that. If a bird dies suddenly then it will be sent for postmortem to know the cause of the death," said Utkarsh Shukla, Deputy Director Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Prani Udyan, Lucknow. He also informed us that Lucknow Zoo has no bird flu case so far.

The authorities are providing the birds with mineral water and vitamins so that they do not contract any kind of disease. There is a spread of fear alongside the proliferation of avian flu cases across the country. Thousands of birds died due to influenza at the end of December, last year.

There have been past cases of spread of avian flu from birds to humans which is a cause of concern. In the wake of mortality of poultry, crows and migratory birds from the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, the Centre has suggested measures to states and Union Territories to take all measure steps to prevent the spread of the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

