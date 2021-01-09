Left Menu
Clerk saves woman stuck in space between train, platform

A railway clerk saved a woman who got stuck in the space between the train and the platform while boarding the Indore-Delhi Intercity Express on Friday.

Woman gets stuck between track and platform while boarding Intercity Express at Ujjain, clerk saves her. Image Credit: ANI

A railway clerk saved a woman who got stuck in the space between the train and the platform while boarding the Indore-Delhi Intercity Express on Friday. The Intercity Express started its journey from Indore and stopped at the platform of Ujjain station. A woman tried to board the moving train but in turn, slipped and got caught between the train and the platform. She got dragged along with the train for some distance.

However, her life was saved by a railway commercial clerk, Bhupendra Singh who pulled her out. The woman is said to have suffered injuries. The whole incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras. "The woman was advised to never board a running train and put her life at risk. We also make announcements from time to time to advise people to never make such a mistake. This is a crime," Jitendra Kumar Jayant, Railway public relations officer at Indore said. (ANI)

