NCTC appeals to PM seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre

The National Committee on Textiles and Clothing NCTChas appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre and redressal of VSF spun yarn availability and price issues to prevent job losses across the VSF textile value chain.

The National Committee on Textiles and Clothing (NCTC)has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre and redressal of VSF spun yarn availability and price issues to prevent job losses across the VSF textile value chain. Taking a serious view of the high price of viscose staple fibre (VSF) in India, captains of various segments of VSF value chain including the Apparel Export Promotion Council, the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, the Indian Spinners Association and the Powerloom Development Export Promotion Council under the common platform of the NCTC have submitted a joint representation to the Prime Minister. The representation seeks the removal of ''anti-dumping duty on import of VSF to achieve global competitiveness and accomplish the target of USD 350 billion by 2025 set by the Ministry of Textiles for the textiles and apparel sector''.

The NCTC observed that owing to the growing demand for viscose staple fibre and its blended textiles and clothing market opportunities, the demand for viscose staple fibre has increased steeply not only in India, but also across the globe. ''As the imported yarn price was cheaper due to high anti-dumping duty prevailing on the domestic viscose staple fibre, the weaving and knitting sectors have been importing large volume of VSF spun yarn. The import of VSF spun yarn has increased from 2 million kgs during 2016-17 to 56 million kgs during 2019-20,'' the committee stated. The NCTC also highlighted in the appeal that ''in the post-Covid market scenario, VSF price has increased from USD 1.15 to USD 1.50 per kg during the last few months''.

''As the domestic VSF price was expensive due to anti-dumping duty (up to USD 0.512 per kg), the demand for domestic spun yarn got reduced and therefore, the availability and price are affecting the entire VSF value chain especially the knitted and powerloom sectors,'' said the committee. It observed that all the major VSF powerloom clusters in the states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, etc are agitating against the steep increase in VSF prices. ''In view of the above, NCTC has appealed to the Prime Minister to remove the anti-dumping duty levied on viscose staple fibre on a war footing to address the burning issue, grab the emerging market opportunities and to protect the livelihoods of several lakhs of workers employed in the VSF textile value chain. This is the second appeal to the Prime Minister, in this regard,'' it stated.

