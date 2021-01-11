Odisha reports 244 new COVID-19 cases

With 244 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, the total caseload in the state reached 3,32,106 on Sunday, State Health Department informed. From the new COVID cases, 142 have been kept under quarantine. State Health Department reported that a total of 240 people recovered within the last 24 hours.

Maximum new positive cases have been reported from the districts of Sambalpur (37) and Bargarh (23). The health department said that a total of 1,892 have people died due to COVID in the state. (ANI)

