Odisha reports 244 new COVID-19 cases
With 244 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, the total caseload in the state reached 3,32,106 on Sunday, State Health Department informed.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:43 IST
With 244 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, the total caseload in the state reached 3,32,106 on Sunday, State Health Department informed. From the new COVID cases, 142 have been kept under quarantine. State Health Department reported that a total of 240 people recovered within the last 24 hours.
Maximum new positive cases have been reported from the districts of Sambalpur (37) and Bargarh (23). The health department said that a total of 1,892 have people died due to COVID in the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- State Health Department
- Odisha
- Bargarh
- Sambalpur
ALSO READ
Argentina to launch COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday
UK says regulator must be given time to carry out Oxford COVID-19 vaccine review
Sydney awaits verdict on New Year's Eve festivities as COVID-19 outbreak grows
Mexico City's COVID-19 'excess mortality' reaches 214 deaths a day
472 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Telangana