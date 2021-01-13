Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:07 IST
'Fasal Bima Yojana' increased coverage, mitigated risk & benefitted crores of farmers: Modi

The crop insurance scheme launched by his government has benefitted crores of farmers by mitigating farming risks against the vagaries of nature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as it completed five years since its launch.

In tweets, Modi also asked people to get information on how the 'PM Fasal Bima Yojana' has helped farmers from his NaMo app.

''An important initiative to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, PM Fasal Bima Yojana completes 5 years today. The Yojana has increased coverage, mitigated risk & benefitted crores of farmers. I congratulate all beneficiaries of the scheme,'' he said.

''How has PM Fasal Bima Yojana ensured greater benefit to farmers? How has transparency been furthered in settlement of claims? These, and other aspects relating to PM-FBY have been answered through innovative content on the NaMo App's Your Voice Section,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

