'Fasal Bima Yojana' increased coverage, mitigated risk & benefitted crores of farmers: Modi
The crop insurance scheme launched by his government has benefitted crores of farmers by mitigating farming risks against the vagaries of nature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as it completed five years since its launch.In tweets, Modi also asked people to get information on how the PM Fasal Bima Yojana has helped farmers from his NaMo app.An important initiative to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, PM Fasal Bima Yojana completes 5 years today.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:07 IST
The crop insurance scheme launched by his government has benefitted crores of farmers by mitigating farming risks against the vagaries of nature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as it completed five years since its launch.
In tweets, Modi also asked people to get information on how the 'PM Fasal Bima Yojana' has helped farmers from his NaMo app.
''An important initiative to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, PM Fasal Bima Yojana completes 5 years today. The Yojana has increased coverage, mitigated risk & benefitted crores of farmers. I congratulate all beneficiaries of the scheme,'' he said.
''How has PM Fasal Bima Yojana ensured greater benefit to farmers? How has transparency been furthered in settlement of claims? These, and other aspects relating to PM-FBY have been answered through innovative content on the NaMo App's Your Voice Section,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trinamool Congress worker shot dead
Over Rs 30,000 crore of poor people's money saved due to Ayushman Bharat Yojana: PM Modi.
Kolkata: CBI conducts raids at premises of Trinamool Youth Congress leader Vinay Mishra
PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Surat to get subsidy on loans after registering house in wives names
Atal Pension Yojana gets over 52 lakh new subscribers in FY21 so far