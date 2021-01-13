PM Modi congratulates Fasal Bima Yojana beneficiaries on completion of 5 years

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated all the beneficiaries of PM Fasal Bima Yojana on completion of 5 years.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "An important initiative to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, PM Fasal Bima Yojana completes 5 years today. The Yojana has increased coverage, mitigated risk & benefitted crores of farmers. I congratulate all beneficiaries of the scheme.

How has PM Fasal Bima Yojana ensured greater benefit to farmers?

How has transparency been furthered in settlement of claims?

These, and other aspects relating to PM-FBY have been answered through innovative content on the NaMo App's Your Voice Section."

(With Inputs from PIB)