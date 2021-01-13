Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi congratulates Fasal Bima Yojana beneficiaries on completion of 5 years

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "An important initiative to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, PM Fasal Bima Yojana completes 5 years today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:18 IST
PM Modi congratulates Fasal Bima Yojana beneficiaries on completion of 5 years
These, and other aspects relating to PM-FBY have been answered through innovative content on the NaMo App’s Your Voice Section."  Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated all the beneficiaries of PM Fasal Bima Yojana on completion of 5 years.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "An important initiative to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, PM Fasal Bima Yojana completes 5 years today. The Yojana has increased coverage, mitigated risk & benefitted crores of farmers. I congratulate all beneficiaries of the scheme.

How has PM Fasal Bima Yojana ensured greater benefit to farmers?

How has transparency been furthered in settlement of claims?

These, and other aspects relating to PM-FBY have been answered through innovative content on the NaMo App's Your Voice Section."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia sees new daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths

Indonesia on Wednesday reported 11,278 new coronavirus infections and 306 additional deaths, a new record for daily cases and fatalities, according to data from its COVID-19 task force.The new data brought total infections to 858,043 and de...

Chandrababu Naidu burns Andhra govt orders on farmers in Bhogi bonfire

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday burnt the state government orders issued over farmers in Bhogi bonfire at Paritala in Krishna district. Naidu, along with the peop...

CM award for over 3,000 uniformed services personnel

As many as 3,186 police and otheruniformed services personnel will be presented the Tamil NaduChief Ministers Medals on the occasion of Pongal inrecognition of their outstanding devotion to duty, thegovernment said on Wednesday.The Tamil Na...

Whatsapp-Not Safe! Udgam and Zebar School Shifts to Microsoft Kaizala App

Ahmedabad Gujarat India, January 13 ANINewsVoir The new WhatsApp privacy policy has irked many individuals and corporates who rely heavily on this popular messaging platform for internal communications. Worried over the user data security, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021