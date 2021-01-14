S&P Dow Jones Indices to remove oil giant CNOOC due to sanctions

S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday it will remove oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corp's (CNOOC) securities due to U.S. sanctions.

"The securities (CNOOC Ltd ADR and CNOOC Ltd H Shares) will be removed from impacted indices on or before February 1, 2021", S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

