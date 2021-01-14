French Labour Minister says against Carrefour takeover

Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Thursday she was against a takeover of French retailer Carrefour by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard. "I am in favour of not questioning Carrefour's current shareholding structure and allowing (the company) to pursue its strategy, so (I am) opposed to a takeover," Borne told Europe 1 radio.

Alimentation Couche-Tard's near $20 billion takeover approach for Carrefour - continental Europe's largest retailer - ran into early opposition on Wednesday, with the French government raising concerns about food sovereignty and job security at one of the country's largest employers.

