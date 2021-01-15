PM Modi bows to venerable Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has bowed to the venerable Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said "I bow to the venerable Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day. His thoughts and works reflect the immense knowledge as well as the wisdom he was blessed with. People across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals. I urge more youngsters across India to read the Kural."

(With Inputs from PIB)