Odisha reports 186 new COVID-19 cases

With 186 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, Odisha's total Covid-19 count reached 3,32,949, informed the I & PR Department.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:48 IST
Odisha reports 186 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 186 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, Odisha's total Covid-19 count reached 3,32,949, informed the I & PR Department. Sundargarh topped the table with 35 new cases, Sambalpur and Anugul followed with 20 and 18 cases respectively.

There were 210 recoveries, pushing the total recovery count in the state to 3,28,832, according to the Odisha government Covid Dashboard. The state saw two fatalities, taking the total count of the deceased to 1,898.

The current count of active cases stands at 2,166. There are still a total of 108 people in quarantine.

The cumulative figure of all the tests done in the state stands at 73,19,608. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

