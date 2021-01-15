Left Menu
India reports 15,590 new COVID-19 cases, 191 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 15,590 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,05,27,683, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 15,590 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,05,27,683, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday. The country reported 191 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The overall coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,05,27,683, including 2,13,027 active cases. The total active caseload continues to manifest a sustained downward movement on Friday as it has dropped to 2,13,027 cases, consisting of just 2.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country's vaccination drive against the coronavirus through video conferencing on Saturday at 10.30 am. Delhi on Friday recorded 295 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in more than eight months, which pushed the caseload to 6,31,884 while the positivity rate slipped to 0.44 per cent, the government said.

The 295 new cases came out of 66,921 tests conducted the previous day, including 38,990 RT-PCR tests and 27,931 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. There are currently 52,152 active cases in Maharashtra, including 3,145 new on Friday, the state health department informed. The death toll in the state stands at 50,336.

Karnataka has reported 708 new COVID19 cases. A total of 643 people have been discharged and three people lost their lives due to coronavirus pandemic. There are currently 8,790 active cases in Karnataka, including 9,30,668 total cases. The death toll in the state stands at 12,158. Total 9,09,701 people got discharged so far.

Kerala reported 5,624 new COVID-19 cases, 4,603 recoveries and 23 deaths reported on Friday. Total numbers of active and recovered cases are 67,496 and 7,65,757 respectively, the Kerala government said. Andhra Pradesh reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state so far to 8,85,710.

According to the media bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 Nodal Officer, the active cases are 2,199, while the state reported one death in the last 24 hours. The bulletin said that 232 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recovered patients to 8,76,372. (ANI)

