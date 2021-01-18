Former NSEL CEO held for fictitious trading on exchange, creating false stocks
The Economic Offences Wing team of Delhi Police arrested former CEO of National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL), Anjani Sinha in Mumbai on Sunday for fictitious trading on the exchange, creating false stocks.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 09:20 IST
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
