Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot meets AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Monday visited his colleague Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is hospitalised in Goa Medical College (GMC).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:17 IST
Thaawar Chand Gehlot at Goa Medical College.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Monday visited his colleague Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is hospitalised in Goa Medical College (GMC). Naik has been in hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka. Naik's wife, Vijaya Naik, who had been travelling with him, died on the spot.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also visited the ailing minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also on Friday called up Naik to inquire about his health and had a short conversation with him, as told by Naik's Officer on Special Duty Suraj Naik.

Doctors at GMC now said Naik's health is recovering and all his vital parameters are improving. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

