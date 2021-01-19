Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Baramulla

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rampur sector of Baramulla by firing mortars. Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing mortars and other weapons on Sunday evening, the Indian Army said.

A befitting response was given, it added. Pakistan has also violated ceasefire along the LoC in the Balakote sector of Poonch district at 10.30 pm on Sunday. (ANI)

