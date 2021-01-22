Uttarakhand CM meets Hinduja Group chairman, discusses development projects
ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:12 IST
Hinduja Group chairman PP Hinduja on Thursday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and discussed various development projects in the state.
An official press release by the Chief Minister's Office stated, "Hinduja assured the Chief Minister that on behalf of Hinduja Foundation, he will establish a Vedic School in the state. Also, in collaboration with Hinduja Hospital Mumbai, Hinduja aims to develop health facilities in the state."
Hinduja also assured the Uttarakhand Chief Minister of setting up of Swiss City in Devprayag and a government school near Parmarth Niketan. He even assured Rawat of assisting in the maintenance of Beatles Ashram in Uttarakhand and provide cooperative banks with the latest banking technology in collaboration with Indusind Bank. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
