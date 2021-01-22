Left Menu
Lalu Prasad tests negative for COVID-19, being treated for lung infection

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, who is admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, has tested negative for coronavirus and is recovering, a senior doctor said on Friday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand ) | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:42 IST
Visuals from the RIMS. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, who is admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, has tested negative for coronavirus and is recovering, a senior doctor said on Friday. "We are taking Lalu Prasad Yadav for HRCT (High Resolution CT) test to another department of our hospital. His health is recovering. He has tested negative for coronavirus in RT-PCR test too," Dr Vivek Kashyap, Medical Superintendent, RIMS, told reporters.

The doctors had said on Thursday that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader has been diagnosed with lung infection. Lalu Prasad's son Tejaswi Yadav, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly, said in Patna that the family members including her mother Rabri Devi will go to Ranchi to visit him in the hospital.

"We have sought special permission to meet him. The entire family is worried about him after we learnt that he is facing difficulty in breathing," Tejaswi told ANI. "He is a heart patient, diabetic and has been diagnosed with pneumonia. His kidneys are working at 25 per cent capacity," he added.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in the fodder scam cases. (ANI)

