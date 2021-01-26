Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers mass in Indian capital ahead of Republic Day protests

Tens of thousands of farmers gathered on the outskirts of India's capital New Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of a tractor procession aimed at protesting a controversial set of agricultural laws. Growers, angry at what they see as laws that help large, private buyers at the expense of producers, have been camped outside Delhi for almost two months.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 04:30 IST
Farmers mass in Indian capital ahead of Republic Day protests

Tens of thousands of farmers gathered on the outskirts of India's capital New Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of a tractor procession aimed at protesting a controversial set of agricultural laws.

Growers, angry at what they see as laws that help large, private buyers at the expense of producers, have been camped outside Delhi for almost two months. Thousands more, on tractors decorated with the flags of India and farm unions, have been streaming into the capital from neighbouring states for several days ahead of the rally that coincides with India's Republic Day.

"We will follow the instructions of our leaders and conduct a peaceful march," said Sukhjinder Singh, a 30-year-old protestor from Punjab at Singhu, one of the main protest sites. Around half of India's population works in agriculture, and unrest among the estimated 150 million land-owning farmers represents one of the biggest challenges to the authority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he came to power in 2014.

Nine rounds of talks between the two sides have failed to end the protests. The government's offer to delay the farm laws for 18 months has been rejected by farm leaders, who want a total repeal of the laws. "The farm organizations have a very strong hold," said Ambar Kumar Ghosh, an analyst at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation think-tank.

"They have the resources to mobilize support, and to continue the protest for a long time. They have also been very successful in keeping the protest really focused." Police have allowed farmers to rally along pre-approved routes on the outskirts of Delhi on Tuesday.

But the tractor march threatens to overshadow the annual Republic Day military parade in the centre of the capital, held to mark the anniversary of the introduction of India's Constitution in 1950. "They (farmers) could have chosen any other day instead of January 26 but they have announced now," India's Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told local media on Monday.

"Conducting the rally peacefully without any accident would be the concern for farmers as well as police administration." The protests have so far been peaceful, and farm leaders have urged participants in Tuesday's rally to refrain from violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men

Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children. But if a female director was behind the camera, that might be a diff...

Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men

Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children. But if a female director was behind the camera, that might be a diff...

Apple's hardware engineering chief to step down to focus on new project

Apple Incs hardware engineering chief, Dan Riccio, will step down to oversee a new project, the iPhone maker said on Monday, providing few details on the longtime executives latest role. Riccio will report to Chief Executive Officer Tim Coo...

AstraZeneca denies report vaccine less effective in elderly

AstraZeneca denied on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is not very effective for people over 65, after German media reports said officials fear the vaccine may not be approved in the European Union for use in the elderly.German daily papers Hand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021