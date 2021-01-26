Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violence cannot solve any problem : Sougata Roy on farmers' tractor parade

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-01-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 19:04 IST
Violence cannot solve any problem : Sougata Roy on farmers' tractor parade

Reacting to the unprecedentedseige by farmers at the Red Fort and clashes with the policein Delhi on Republic Day, senior TMC leader Sougata Roy onTuesday said violence cannot solve any problem and demandedthat Prime Minister Narendra Modi inform the nation about theCentre's stand on repeal of the three farm laws.

He also expressed surprise on Modi's silence over thefarmers' stir.

Referring to the entry of a section of agitatingfarmers into the compound of the Red Fort, a monument ofnational importance, Roy told reporters here that it meant thepolice had failed to stop them.

The farmers' scheduled tractor parade on pre-decidedroutes eclipsed the annual show of military might at Rajpathas tens and thousands of them atop the mechanised diggersbroke barriers, clashed with the police and entered the cityfrom various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb theflagpole, the centerpiece of the country's Independence Dayprogramme on Tuesday.

While the police removed protesting farmers from theRed Fort, the force baton charged them at Chintamani Chowk inShahdara when they broke barricades and smashed window panesof cars.

A group of 'Nihangs' (traditional Sikh warriors)clashed with security personnel near Akshardham Temple in thenational capital. At Nangloi Chowk in west Delhi and atMukarba Chowk, farmers broke cemented barricades and policeused tear gas to disperse them.

''It should be looked into why Delhi police couldn'tprevent the situation and teargassing and baton charging hadto be resorted to. Why could not the police prevent a sectionof the farmers from entering the Red Fort compound? ''But we must say violence cannot solve any problem, anyissue,'' he said.

Expressing surprise over the prime ministermaintaining silence over the farmers' stir for ''such a longtime'', the TMC MP said ''Why is he (Modi) not letting thecountry know about Centre's stand on the farmers' demand forwithdrawal of the three farm laws''.

''We want that farmers continue their stir in apeaceful, non-violent manner till their demands are met,'' Roysaid.

The party has stood by the agitating farmers since themovement began and sent a delegation of its MPs to theagitation site near the borders of the natioal capital.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana andwestern Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhiborder points since November 28, demanding a complete repealof three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum supportprice for their crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

6 new cases push Manipur's COVID-19 tally to 29,003

Manipurs COVID-19 tally rose to29,003 on Tuesday as six more people tested positive for theinfection, an official said.Two new patients each are from Imphal East and ImphalWest districts, and one each from Bishnupur and Chandeldistricts, th...

Grindr faces $11.7 mln fine in Norway for breach of data privacy

Norways Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday it planned to fine dating app Grindr 100 million Norwegian crowns 11.7 million for what the regulator said was illegal disclosure of user data to advertising firms.U.S.-based Grindr, which d...

Andaman Lt Governor flags off 40 electric buses to control pollution

Admiral Retd. D K Joshi, the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, today flagged-off fleet of electric buses. The project for 40 electric buses is being executed by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam LimitedNVVN Limited, a 100 subsidiar...

After violent protests in Delhi, internet services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal in Haryana until 5 pm of Jan 27: Officials.

After violent protests in Delhi, internet services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal in Haryana until 5 pm of Jan 27 Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021