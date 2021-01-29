Left Menu

Amit Shah to embark on 2-day visit to West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal from January 30 to 31.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 10:01 IST
Amit Shah to embark on 2-day visit to West Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal from January 30 to 31.

The Home Minister has visited the poll-bound state several times in many months. Shah will start his state tour from Mayapur Chandrodaya Temple of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), and later he will address the Matua community at a public rally at the Thakurbari ground in Parganas district, as per Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials.

Thakurnagar is considered as a stronghold of the Matua community. Earlier in November 2020, Shah had lunch with the community family at the North 24 Parganas area. This community is considered to be a big vote bank in West Bengal as it carries an impact of over two dozen assembly seats. The community originates from erstwhile East Pakistan. They voted for BJP in 2019 and elected a young Matua Member of Parliament, Santanu Thakur.

Later on the same day (January 30), Shah will address the social media volunteers at Science City Auditorium in Kolkata. On the second day of his visit on January 31, the Home Minister will visit Sri Aurobindo Bhawan in Kolkata and then to Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Rash Behari Avenue here.

He will also address a public meeting and a massive programme at Dumurjola in Howrah and have lunch with a Bagdi family at Khalisani village here, after which he will move to Belur Math. During the visit, he is likely to clear his stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as Matua community leaders are repeatedly asking about the status of the law.

His last visit (on December 19-20) was politically significant as several Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebels, including party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, joined the BJP in his presence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Timothee Chalamet in talks for Luca Guadagnino's 'Bones & All'

Call Me By Your Name team of actor Timothee Chalamet and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is set to return for new feature Bones All.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chalamet is in negotiations for the project along with actor Taylor Russell ...

Equity indices volatile ahead of Economic Survey

Equity benchmark indices erased early gains and traded flat during early hours on Friday ahead of the Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 93 points or 0.2 per cent at 46,967 while the Nifty 50...

Maha: Village fair cancelled due to pandemic, sec 144 in place

In view of the coronaviruspandemic, a famous religious fair held annually in Murbadtehsil of Maharashtras Thane district, has been cancelledthis year and the authorities have invoked section 144 of theCrPC to prevent gathering of people, of...

Micromax announces #INdiakeRealHeroes campaign to celebrate the unsung heroes on the 72nd Republic Day

NEW DELHI, Jan. 28, 2021 PRNewswire --Micromax Informatics Ltd., Indias very own smartphone and consumer electronics brand, announced a social campaign titled INdiakeRealHeroes via Rahul Sharmas post on Twitter httpbit.lyINdiaKeRealHeroes. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021