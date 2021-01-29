Left Menu

PM weakening India by attacking farmers: Rahul

The Congress hit out at the Centre on Friday over the farmers protest against the new farm laws, with former party president Rahul Gandhi alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was weakening India by attacking farmers.The remarks by Gandhi came a day after the Congress alleged that the government was trying to divide and intimidate the farmers to break their protest against the three laws.PM is weakening India by attacking our farmers and workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:13 IST
PM weakening India by attacking farmers: Rahul

The Congress hit out at the Centre on Friday over the farmers' protest against the new farm laws, with former party president Rahul Gandhi alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ''weakening'' India by ''attacking'' farmers.

The remarks by Gandhi came a day after the Congress alleged that the government was trying to divide and intimidate the farmers to break their protest against the three laws.

''PM is weakening India by attacking our farmers and workers. Only anti-national forces will benefit,'' Gandhi tweeted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the government over the issue.

''Farmers' trust is the country's capital. Breaking their trust is a crime. Not listening to their voice is a sin,'' Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. ''Threatening and intimidating them is grave sin. Attack on farmers is an attack on the country.'' ''Mr Prime Minister, do not weaken the country,'' she added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at several border points into Delhi since November-end, demanding repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support system for their crops.

Enacted last September, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the wholesale market system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. PTI ASKHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Power theft worth Rs 3.5 cr detected in UP’s Bareilly

Power theft worth about Rs 3.5 crore was detected in a rice mill in Richha area here following a raid, a senior electricity department official said on Friday.The raid was carried out at Bismillah rice mill on Thursday night and it was foun...

President above political differences, Oppn boycotting his address 'unfortunate': BJP

Terming the boycott of President Ram Nath Kovinds address to the joint sitting of Parliament by opposition parties as unfortunate, the BJP on Friday said as the symbol constitutional head of the country, the President is above political dif...

Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before U.S. sanctions are lifted

Tehran will not accept U.S. demands that it reverse an acceleration of its nuclear programme before Washington lifts sanctions, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.The demand is not practical and will not happen, he said at...

Maha: Alibag villagers give conditional consent for dam

Villagers in the vicinity of aproposed medium-size dam in Alibag taluka of Raigad districthave given their conditional consent for its construction, asenior official said on Friday.The dam, proposed to come up in Khairwadi inJambhulwadi, so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021