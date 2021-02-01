Left Menu

Rs 15,700 cr provided for MSME sector in Union Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made a provision of Rs 15,700 crore for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the Union Budget 2021-22.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:38 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made a provision of Rs 15,700 crore for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the Union Budget 2021-22. "We have taken a number of steps to support the MSME sector in this budget. I have provided Rs 15,700 crore more than double the previous year," said Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget in the Parliament.

"Financial Inclusion: To further facilitate credit flow under the scheme of Stand Up India for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and also women, I propose to reduce the margin money requirement from 25 per cent 15 per cent only and to also include loans for activities in allied activities in agriculture," the Finance Minister added. The Union Budget 2021-22 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government and maximum governance.

While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said, only three times has the Budget followed a contraction in the economy this time, unlike before, the situation is due to a global pandemic Budget-2021 provides every opportunity for the economy to capture the pace and grow sustainably. "The preparation of this Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before, in view of calamities that have affected a country or a region within a country. But what we have endured with COVID-19 to 2020 is Sui generis," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

